The Calcutta High Court on Friday, May 12, terminated the jobs of 36,000 primary school teachers who were recruited in 2016.

The order came in response to the number of petitions that alleged many primary school teachers were recruited even when their marks were lower than other candidates who gave the exam that year.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay terminated the whole panel of the recruited teachers as the court found employment of many teachers was illegitimate.

In his order, Gangopadhyay said the teachers would be allowed to work for another four months but their pay-scale would be equivalent to para-teachers, which is much lower.

The High Court Justice ordered the state government to complete a fresh recruitment process within the next three months. He also made it clear in his order that if anyone has undergone training after getting a job in a primary school, he or she will be allowed to participate in the fresh recruitment process.

A total of 140 candidates petitioned in the high court saying the merit list published following the court's order showed many recruited teachers obtained lower marks than the petitioners and many of them were given jobs on the basis of recommendations.

Several TMC functionaries, including former education minister Partha Chatterjee, two TMC (Trinamool Congress) MLAs (Member of Legislative Assembly), one vice-chancellor of a university and many officials of education department landed behind the bars in past 10 months for their alleged involvement in the recruitment scandal.

The bias encountered while recruitment

Tarunjyoti Tiwari, lawyer of one of the petitioners, said the 140 petitioners were not called for an interview though they obtained more marks than 824 recruited teachers. During the course of hearing, Gangopadhyay asked the board of primary education to examine the performance of the petitioners and said if the allegation of the petitioners is proved a fact, the recruitment of the entire panel will be in question.

The West Bengal board of Primary Education (WBPPE), however, decided to move to a higher court challenging Gangopadhyay's order. "We will move the division bench against the order," said an official of the board.

Transfer of judge(s)?

The High Court Justice was in the news last month after the Supreme Court directed the Chief Justice of Calcutta HC to transfer two judges from the court of Justice Gangopadhyay, allegedly involved in the recruitment scam.

CJI Chandrachud and Justice P. Narasimha from the Apex Court had directed Gangopadhyay to be transferred from the case due to an interview given by him on television that had put his position in jeopardy.

Reacting to the Supreme Court's order, Gangopadhyay had said he would wait till 12.15 am in his chamber for the official translation of the interview which was presented before the Apex court and directed the Secretary General of the Supreme Court to produce the official translation of the interview given by him.

The Apex Court held a late night hearing on the same day and stayed Ganguly's order seeking a transcript of his interview.