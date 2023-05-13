An ITI (Industrial Training Institute) student allegedly died by suicide in his hostel room on Thursday, May 11.

The family members of the deceased have alleged that the boy had complained that he was beaten up by one of his teachers, after which due to shame he decided to end his life.

According to the reports of The New Indian Express, the boy was 17 years old who had taken admission in the college in Mancheswar Industrial Estate last year.

The boy was a minor and a first year student of the electrical division. He was staying with his two other batchmates in the hostel situated in the premises of the institute. He reportedly took the extreme step when his roommates were not present.

What does the police say?

Police said that they have not yet recovered any note or evidence from the spot but they have seized the deceased's mobile phone as part of their investigation. "A case has been registered under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further probe is continuing," said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Prateek Singh.

Sources have also said that the police have questioned the male teacher of the institute who is accused of beating the boy but he was later let off due to lack of substantial proof.

The teacher till now has denied all the allegations levelled against him and the exact details can be ascertained after a thorough inquiry, said an officer of Mancheswar police station. The boy's family stays under Nandipada police limits in Keonjhar district, Odisha.