Sponsored by the Ministry of Ayush, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur inaugurated the AyurTech, Center for Excellence (CoE) on Friday, May 12. AyurTech is a part of the Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence (AI) based Precision Healthcare at the School of Artificial Intelligence and Data Science (AIDE) at IIT Jodhpur.

What's the aim of the centre?

The objective is to set up an AI-driven integrative framework for population and individual risk stratification and early actionable precision health interventions.

Who inaugurated the centre?

Secretary of Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, was the chief guest at the event who inaugurated the centre. Prof Santanu Chaudhury, Director, IIT Jodhpur was also present along with faculty and staff members of the institute.

For coming up with evidence-based Ayurveda in a transdisciplinary framework, the Centre for AyurTech is being pitched as a one-of-its-kind initiative in the space of precision health and medicine space that would combine electronics, digital health, AI and multi-omics.

A built-up space of approximately 3760 square feet for an AyurTech facility for phenotyping, Molecular Biology, Chemistry and device development fabrication and characterisation area has been provided by IIT Jodhpur.