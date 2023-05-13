Depressed over her CBSE Class XII exam result, a 16-year-old girl died by suicide at her home in West Delhi's Hari Nagar area. According to the police, information was received on Friday, May 12, around 11:54 pm at Hari Nagar police station from Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) hospital regarding the incident.

She was taken to the hospital by her father, and was declared "brought dead" by the doctors. Ghanshyam Bansal, Deputy Commissioner of Delhi Police (West), said, "The girl had secured 75 per cent marks in the science stream and she was deeply upset. No suicide note was found. The dead body has been preserved at the mortuary of DDU Hospital. The autopsy will be conducted today (May 13)," as per a report by IANS.

The police added that further inquiry was ongoing, as per a separate report on the matter by PTI. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the Class X and XII board exam results on Friday, May 12.

It may be recalled that many such incidents were reported recently in Telangana after the state board declared the Class X and XII board exam results. More than 10 students died by suicide, and experts opine that the increase of post-pandemic stress levels could be a reason.