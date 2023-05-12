Students of the University of Madras had to resort to protests on Thursday, May 11, as the postgraduate international relation course for the academic year 2023-24 was suspended. The students were protesting against the university's decision at the Chepauk campus, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

No official notification was put out by the university yet the admissions to the course has been halted, informed the students. As per them, the University of Madras receives over 150 applications for their MA International Relations course under the Political Science and Public Administration department.

"There are only 20 seats for the course. The course fee in private colleges is nearly Rs one lakh while it is only Rs 4,000 in Madras University. The decision of the university will shrink the academic opportunities for the poor students," said a second-year International Relations student at the university.

"When we enquired, HOD cited a lack of funds and said that the department would be unable to continue the course. They also informed us that the decision to close the course has been approved by the syndicate and has been sent to the Governor," said a member of the All Tamil Nadu Students Union.

The students informed that the Head of Department (HoD) informed them that the department would offer a few courses, including International Relations, in alternative years. However, they opined it is unacceptable considering that all the 20 seats get filled every year.

Meanwhile, a top university official said that the course has been suspended for now as there are not enough faculties. He added that it would be revived when there is enough staff strength.