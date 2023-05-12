The Prime Minister of India on Friday, April 12 emphasised on the National Educational Policy, saying that it is of much importance as it was made keeping in mind the country and its changing needs and thereby it is helping further in creating more opportunities, as stated in the reports by ANI.

Participating in Akhil Bhartiya Shiksha Sangh Adhiveshan, which is the 29th Biennial Conference of All India Primary Teachers' Federation in Gujarat, PM Modi said that lakhs of teachers have contributed to the making of the National Education Policy.

The theme of this conference is 'Teachers are at the Heart of Transforming Education'.

He addressed the congregation by saying that his interactions with teachers has helped the government in formulating policies at the national level.

He said the education system in the country is rapidly evolving and everyone, teachers and students are also changing with it and in this transformation period one must think of how to move forward in order to achieve great results. He adds that his continual interaction with the teachers has helped him in formulating this new policy at the national level.