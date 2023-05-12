A physical education teacher of a government-run high school under Mahakalapada block of Kendrapara district in Odisha was placed under suspension on Thursday, May 11, for allegedly sending lewd messages to a Class IX student of the same school, according to the reports by The New Indian Express,

The accused teacher is a 40-year-old man, named Bibhuti Bhusan Swain. He is reportedly on the run and the police haven't been able to track his whereabouts.

On Tuesday, May 9, the girl's mother filed a complaint with Mahakalapada police alleging that the teacher has been sending obscene messages to her daughter's phone. Since then the girl has been reluctant to go to school after such an unwarranted behaviour from a teacher.

"During investigation, it came to the fore that Swain had been sending lewd messages to the girl. So he was placed under suspension. Many students and guardians also locked the school's gate on Wednesday, April 10, demanding his arrest," said Block Education Officer of Mahakalpada Tanmaya Kumar Behera to The New Indian Express.

When contacted Mahakalapada IIC Maheswar Sethi, he said a case under section 506 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code), section 61 of Information Technology Act 200 and section 12 of POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) Act, 2012 was registered against Swain. "He is, however, on the run and efforts are underway to nab him," Sethi added.