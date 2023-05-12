In a pilot study conducted by the University of Eastern Finland, background music was found to reduce dental students' stress and improve their performance during preclinical tooth preparation. The study's findings were published in the Journal of Dental Education.

The research conducted with the help of music in various environments has a substantial positive effect on emotions and well-being of the people. Evidence also suggested that background music can foster education and learning and has the potential to increase student satisfaction and productivity, reports ANI.

However, there was a need to collect data for a proof whether background music has an influence on the anxiety levels of preclinical dental students during practice, or whether it alters their performance.

The acquisition of manual skills and procedural competence is of vital importance in preclinical dental training. Even basic dental skills, such as tooth preparation and polishing, can become difficult in the cognitively demanding new environments where the undergraduates must learn how to triage and act.

How was it conducted?

According to ANI, the present prospective cross-sectional pilot study compared the performance of 36 young dental students on a cariology course during phantom head training exercises in a simulation laboratory without background music or listening to quiet, low-tempo background music.

The objective was to determine if music has an impact on dental students' anxiety, satisfaction, and performance during the exercises. The students' perceptions were surveyed, and quantitative, computer-aided measurements were taken to analyse their performance.

What were the results?

The results achieved were found to have a positive effect on the dental students. Their overall satisfaction in the background music was high. Music was found to reduce stress while also increasing the motivation to learn and practice. Communication in the classroom was smooth despite the background music, and the student's use of time and quality of cavity preparation were enhanced.

According to the researchers, this pilot study lends support to the use of background music in preclinical cariology training, as it appeared to have helpful effects on dental skills education and practice. This music intervention could also be extended to other stressful dental education environments.