The Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board (UPMEB) which was previously silent on admissions to pre-primary classes have finally given their verdict. The board has dictated that all institutions, whether registered or not registered, will be able to hold pre-primary classes, on their premises, according to a report by IANS.

The decision was taken immediately after reports that many madrasas were already running pre-primary classes on their campus. An order issued by UPMEB registrar stated it was unanimously decided that pre-primary classes should be allowed in all madrasas.

The board has, however, clarified that the expenses for such classes will have to be borne by the madrasa itself.

Uttar Pradesh, at present, has over 6.513 recognised and 7,500 unregistered madrasas running. The diktat passed further stated that all the arrangements, including infrastructure, adequate teachers, security, and education of students will be taken care of by madrasas and the state will not provide any kind of funds.

As per IANS, the UPMEB chairperson, Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said, "Since 2021, there have been discussions to regularise the pre-primary classes operating in madrasas, as scores of institutions were running the classes due to the demand of parents. After a lot of brainstorming, it was finally decided to legalize the pre-primary classes. The decision was unanimous."