Dr Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Azeezia Medical College Hospital was working at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital, in Kollam Kerala as a part of her training. It was reported that she was brutally stabbed to death by a man brought there by the police in the wee hours of Wednesday, May 10.

"The District Crime Branch will probe the matter now," a senior district police official told PTI. The accused, G Sandeep, a school teacher by profession is currently under judicial custody. He was brought to the hospital by police for treatment of a leg injury.

He had been brought there by police after he dialled the emergency number 112, claiming his life was in danger.

When local police located him, he was standing away from his home, surrounded by local residents and his relatives and had a wound on his leg and a stick in his hand. He was taken to the hospital accompanied by his brother-in-law and a local political party leader as well.

It was reported that during dressing of his wound, he turned violent, initially stabbed the politician and the police there and then repeatedly stabbed Das, who unfortunately could not escape to safety on time and was grievously injured. Das succumbed to her injuries and died a few hours after the incident.

The death of the doctor created a furor in the state, following which the government decided to issue an ordinance to amend the hospital protection law and safeguard the lives of these doctors who are sometimes prone to attack from the patients and other people.