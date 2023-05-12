Kerala's Dr Vandana Das was attacked and murdered by a patient on May 10. As per the reports, the 23-year-old was murdered at the hands of the patient whose wounds she was dressing. Within very less time, medical groups and associations took to social media urging the government to take stringent steps for the safety of doctors.



House surgeons, postgraduate doctors (junior and senior residents), teachers, UG students and several medical associations have condemned the attack and were protesting for punishment of the culprit and safety for doctors. Associations from several states have poured in support for the same.



Reactions of medical associations

Telangana

A notice from Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) dated May 11 read, "We Junior Doctors of Telangana will mourn the loss of our martyred colleague Dr Vandana Das, an intern in Kerala, in the form of 2 minutes silence at 11 AM on 11 May 2023. As a mark of support to the doctors strike of Kerala, we Junior doctors will be wearing Black ribbons while on duties."

The same was also followed by a statement from the Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors Association as well.



West Bengal

West Bengal Doctors Forum has written to the CM of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan saying, "Where there is no safety for the healers of the society who are left at the mercy of goons to be brutally tortured and killed, there needs deep, deep introspection! If you do not Act decisively now, the entire medical fraternity will curse you, Sir!"



Delhi

Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA), New Delhi has written to the Union Health Minister urging, "to ensure that the state takes responsibility for its failure to provide security to the doctor." Further, it listed a few measures, which are: swift justice, compensation and support to the deceased family and Healthcare Protection Act.



Press note from the Resident Doctors Association of University College of Medical Sciences & Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Delhi read, "We demand for a strong legislation to prevent further such heinous act."



Puducherry

Resident Doctors Association of the Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education & Research released a press statement which read, "JRDA urges the Government of India to take immediate action and expedite the implementation of a Central Protection Act aimed at preventing violence against doctors and healthcare personnel across the nation."