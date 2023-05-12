The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), located in New Delhi, has recently published a notice on May 25, 2023, which includes a tentative calendar for forthcoming NBEMS examinations.

“This schedule supersedes previously notified schedule for these examinations, if any,” informs the notice.

According to the notice, the Formative Assessment Test (FAT) 2022 is scheduled to take place on June 18, 2023, followed by the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2023 session, which will be held on July 30, 2023.

The notice also lists the DNB/DrNB Final Practical Examination (April 2023), which will take place from June to August 2023, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Speciality (NEET-SS) 2023, scheduled for September 9, 2023, and September 10, 2023, and the DNB/DrNB Final Theory Examination (October 2023) scheduled for October 12, 13, 14 and 15, 2023.

However, the notice cautions these dates are subject to approvals and confirmations, and candidates are advised to regularly visit the NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in for the exact dates. In case any questions arise regarding scheduling or other matters related to their examinations; students can seek clarification - via communication with NBEMS on its web portal exam.natboard.edu.in/ communication.php?page=main.