In an uncanny incident that took place on Thursday, May 11, the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Mathura Road, New Delhi, received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Friday, May 12, according to the PTI report.

It is quite concerning for the school as this is the second time in a month that the school has received a bomb threat via email.

The PTI reported that on Thursday, the police received information regarding the email sent to the school in which the sender said: "I am going to blast the school at 11 am on May 12", according to a senior police officer.

Personnel from the police, bomb disposal squad and cybersecurity team reached the school and checked the computer system and the email. The email receiving the threat was received at 6.17 pm on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Further technical investigations revealed that the email address from which the email was sent belonged to a student, who denied any involvement with the matter, he said.

Two teams of the bomb disposal squad along with sniffer dogs and local staff members searched the premises but nothing suspicious was found. The inquiry into the matter would ensue and further technical investigation inquiry is in progress, the police added.