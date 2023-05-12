The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided to change the nomenclature of the 'compartment' exam to 'supplementary' exam based on recommendations made in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, a senior official said on Friday, May 12.

CBSE has also decided to offer more opportunities to students to improve their performance in Board exams.

"As per recommendations made by the National Education Policy (NEP), the CBSE has changed the nomenclature of the compartment exam to supplementary exam. Students will be provided more opportunities to improve their performance in supplementary examinations," CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said, as stated in a report by PTI.

While Class X students will have the opportunity to improve their performance in two subjects in the supplementary exam, Class XII students will get the chance to improve their scores in one subject.

The controller also said that the students who will be placed in the supplementary category will be given another chance to improve their performance and might help them in improving their existing scores.

"The exam will be conducted in July and the dates will be announced soon", he told PTI.