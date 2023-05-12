The much-awaited moment for Class XII students across India has finally arrived, as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the results of their Board exams. The success rate this year stands at 87.33%, surpassing the pre-COVID pass percentage of 83.40% in 2019. However, it must be noted that there has been a decline of 5.38% from last year when the pass percentage was recorded at an exceptional high of 92.71%

But students still have a chance to improve their scores with the Supplementary Examination, previously known as the Compartment examination. Following the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the CBSE has changed the nomenclature and the exam will be conducted in July 2023. Students who wish to improve their performance can appear for it and the dates for the exam will be announced on CBSE websites soon.

How many crossed the 90% mark?

A total of 28,471 schools in India participated in the exam, and while the board will not declare any merit list, 0.1% of students who scored the highest marks in each subject will receive a merit certificate. It is noteworthy that this year, an impressive 1,12,838 students scored above 90%, and 22,622 of them scored above 95%. Nonetheless, the number of candidates placed in the compartment is 1,25,705.

Region-wise and gender-wise pass percentage

Region-wise, Trivandrum in Kerala leads with the highest pass percentage of 99.91%, followed by Bengaluru in Karnataka with 98.64% and Chennai in Tamil Nadu with 97.40%. Furthermore, girls have yet again outperformed boys by 6.01% in terms of pass percentage, while 60% of transgenders who appeared for the exam have passed.