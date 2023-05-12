Read more about it here | (Pic: Edexlive)

After much anticipation, the moment has finally arrived — the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the results for Class XII Board exam. The success rate for students in Class XII this year is 87.33%, which surpasses the pre-COVID era pass percentage of 83.40%. To access their results, students can visit several official CBSE websites such as results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in.

Apart from these websites, students can also conveniently access their results via the DigiLocker and UMANG apps, Interactive Voice Response Systems (IVRS) and SMS services. To facilitate digital access to marks sheets and certificates, CBSE has released six-digit security pins for students to activate their DigiLocker accounts. Schools can download these security pins using their LOC credentials from the digilocker.gov.in website. Students need to use the security pins to activate their accounts and download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates.

Here is how one can check their results:

1) Visit the official websites of CBSE

2) Also visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in

3) Click on CBSE Board result link

4) Login with your credentials

5) Enter your roll or registration number

6) Results will be displayed

7) Download the result and keep for future use