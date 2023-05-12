The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared their Class X board exam results for the session 2022-2023 in the afternoon, according to a press release by the CBSE.

The students can access their results through websites (www.cbse.gov.in), (www.results.nic.in), (results.digilocker.gov.in), (umang.gov.in). It has also declared that the school-wise result will also be made available to schools on their email IDs.

This year girls have outshone the boys with a pass percentage of 94.25, as compared to the pass percentage of students of boys which is 92.27%

It is reported that this year the pass percentage of students of class X is 93.12 which is definitely better than the pre-Covid period pass percentage which was 91.10% but as compared to the pass percentage of the previous year, a decline can be seen by 1.28%.

Almost 134774 students have been placed in the compartment, a 1.8% jump as compared to the 107689 candidates placed in the compartment in the year 2022.

This year almost 28471 schools participated from India and 26 other countries.

No Merit List

The Board has initiated a new rule from the academic year that no merit list will be declared, stating the reason that the decision was taken to "avoid unhealthy competition among the students." The Board would also not award first, second or third divisions instead it will issue merit certificates to the 0.1% of students who have scored the highest marks in the subjects.

Re-Evaluation

In accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020), the Board has initiated changes in the Complementary exam pattern. With the change in the nomenclature, it will be called the Supplementary Examination and would provide more opportunities for the students to improve their performance. The supplementary examination will be conducted in July 2023 and it will have the same syllabus as the main examination.

The CBSE Board will conduct the 2024 examinations from February 15, 2024.