In an incident from a city in Uttar Pradesh, Hardoi, a 15-year-old girl has stopped going to school after being stalked by a 20-year-old local youth, as per IANS report.

The accused tried harassing the girl and had allegedly threatened to kill her parents if she did not accept his friendship. The girl's father has lodged a complaint in this regard with the police.

Superintendent of Police, Hardoi, Rajesh Dwivedi, said, "We have made teams and are checking CCTV footage and our informer network has also been activated to nab the youth."

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the girl is a Class VIII student in a private school in the city and had stopped going to the school for the last one month due to fear of the stalker. This is not the first time such cases have sprung up in the state, reports IANS.

The girl's father has alleged that a boy named Puneet Singh of Mohabbatpur village, had been harassing his daughter every day when she went to her school. This has been going on for the past five months, he added.

The father in the FIR alleged that last week the boy had trained a country-made pistol at his daughter and threatened to kill her and her parents if she did not agree to enter into a relationship with him. He also used to continually make video-calls on her phone and pressurrise her into a relationship.

He alleged that his daughter was so scared that she did not even write exams of Class VIII.

Station House Officer (SHO), Mallawan, Sheshnath Singh said efforts were on to trace the youth and look into the matters.