It is on May 19 that the Class X state Board exam results will be announced in West Bengal. This was informed by the Minister of Education, Government of West Bengal, Bratya Basu.

It was between February 23 and March 4 that these Class X Board examinations were held, which are called Madhyamik Pariksha in the state, as stated in a report by PTI.

It was via Twitter that the state education minister announced this. He posted, "19th May, 2023, Friday, 10 am, the Results of Madhyamik Pariksha 2023 shall be declared by WBBSE."

There's a notification as well

From 12 noon on May 19, the results will be available for students to check on several websites, like www.indiaresults.com, and mobile applications, like Madhyamik Results 2023, as well. This was stated in a notification that was released by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

Via various camp offices, authorities of schools will receive certificates as well as marksheets of their students from 12 noon on May 19, the notification stated.

As per the Board, when it comes to the Class X state Board exams, as many as 6,98,628 appeared to attempt it. The candidates who appeared for the Board exams this year saw a drop percentage of 36.41%. Last year, 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the tests.

What could be the reason behind this decline?

Last year, 10,98,775 candidates appeared for the tests. Ramanuj Ganguly, President, WBBSE said that it might be because during the pandemic, classes were held online. Students must have felt that their preparation was not good enough and hence, they skipped the exams, he said.