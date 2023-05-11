In Bihar, para-medical students were threatened to be put behind bars by a senior Health Department official, the video of which has gone viral on social media. This incident happened on Wednesday, May 10, stated an IANS copy.

A group of students were visiting Pratyaya Amrit, Additional Chief Secretary, Health Department and that's when this incident happened. In the viral video, the official can be seen asking students to leave his office. "Agitate before me, (I) will send you to jail... Don't do drama before me. You don't have etiquette. Leave my room, I say," the official was seen telling the students, as per the viral video.

After Pratyaya Amrit said this, a person in civilian clothes and another person in uniform were seen forcing students to step out of the office. Whether the video is authentic or not couldn't be confirmed, stated the IANS report.

The students are saying in the video: "Sir, we have genuine demand. All is in your hand. We are pleading before you with folded hands to address our issues. Agitation from May 10 is our compulsion."

Students were even seen apologising several times while they were conversing with the official.

Despite multiple attempts, Pratyaya Amrit couldn't be contacted, stated the IANS report.

A point to note is that before the students met Pratyaya Amrit, they had gone to meet Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who also holds the portfolio of health in the ministry. They were asked to submit their grievances to the Additional Chief Secretary.