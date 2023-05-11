The examinations for agriculture and pharmacy streams of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (TS EAMCET) commenced on Wednesday, May 10. While the examinations went on unperturbed, students complained that they had to travel long distances to reach their examination centres, according to the reports by The New Indian Express.

Lack of examination centres

In an incident, a group of eight students from Adilabad were seen eating their lunch on the side of the road outside Ion Digital Zone (IDZ) Maula Ali. Bellay Shankar, father of one of the students, told The New Indian Express, "As there were no other examination centres available students were allotted to this place."

These students travelled throughout the night from Kuchlapur village of Talamadugu Mandal in Adilabad and were appearing for the agriculture examination in the second session. This was a concerning matter. Along with the residual pressure of appearing for the examination, they had to travel long distances and spend a considerable amount of time outside the centre just to appear for the exam, when a centre in proximity to their residence would not have tired them as much.

As per a press statement released by the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), 99 of the students were accommodated in Adilabad among which 96 were present for the examination. In total, 91 per cent of registered candidates were recorded in both the sessions.

According to the schedule released by the authority, the Agriculture and Medical (AM) stream's first session was conducted in the forenoon from 9.00 am to 12 noon and the second session in the afternoon was conducted from 3.00 pm to 6.00 pm.

Officials including Prof R Limbadri, Chairman of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Katta Narasimha Reddy, Chairman of TS EAMCET and B Dean Kumar, Convenor, among others were present during the initial configuration drive.