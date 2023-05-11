This was the first time ever that the guest house meant for VIPs like the President and the Prime Minister of India at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai was opened for the family of a student named Shafreen Imana, according to The New Indian Express.

Shafreen Imana scored a state-level rank in the Plus Two (Class XII) Board examinations. According to sources, it is said that the guest house was opened for the family of the student, following directions from the Governor of State, RN Ravi.

Imana who is the daughter of a daily wage labourer from Kadayanallur in Tenkasi district in Tamil Nadu had scored 590 out of 600 in the Plus Two examinations which is quite a feat. She studied through Tamil medium and she scored the third rank at the state level.

She was invited to the Raj Bhavan for an interaction with the Governor. The expenses for the family of Imana were borne by the Raj Bhavan.

Interaction with the Governor

The governor held motivational interactions with the state Plus Two Board exam toppers. He felicitated them, shared his valuable insights and wished them a bright future. Talking to them, the governor said that besides hard work, focus is also important for getting the full, desired result in any venture. The governor also asked about the future aspirations of each topper and advised them accordingly.

"Now you are in the next phase in your education, students. This is just the beginning of a long journey in your life. Whatever stream of education you want to pursue, aim to be the best in your selective field. If you want to be a chartered accountant (CA), aim to become the best CA. Similarly, lawyers, doctors, engineers, etc. For achieving any success in life, you have to pay some price, a price in terms of reducing time being spent on the digital world like mobiles, etc because they have a lot of distractions," the Governor told the students.