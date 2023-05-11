A tweet from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has inflicted fresh wounds on research scholars all over India. Yesterday, May 10, the DST mentioned it was working on the scholars' demands and would resolve the matter soon, asking them to have patience. Already frustrated over the department's lacklustre response to their previous demonstrations, the scholars now plan protests.

The first in the chain was held yesterday itself, at IIT Delhi. Several research scholars participated, holding placards asking for justice and the empowerment of scholars. Dr Lal Chandra Vishwakarma, president of the All India Research Scholars' Association (AIRSA) informed that more protests would follow up at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and other institutes of eminence in the next few days. "We will organise protests at the institute level first, and by the end of this month we will take it to the DST," Dr Vishwakarma said.

"The issue of the Fellowship hike is top on our priority. @IndiaDST and other departments are already working on it. We appeal to students to have patience. The issue will be resolved soon," the DST tweet reads. The fact that DST asked them to have patience when they have been awaiting a response for over 6 months, has irked the scholars.

"It isn't part of patience, Indian researchers need good infrastructure for innovations. AIRSA has already mentioned all the points in our request letter, so, it's also very important to discuss all the issues in person in the meeting with scholars," AIRSA tweeted in reply to the DST. "It was in December 2022, after we sent our representations, that the DST had tweeted about organising a ministerial-level meeting to review our demands. There was no conversation after that till now," Dr Vishwakarma said.

He added that a tweet was not enough. "DST has not sent any official email or circular regarding the fellowship hike. Only a tweet is not reliable. If it is working on the issue, we need an official communication. We also want the Department to have a meeting with us and hear us out in person," the president explained.

He mentions that the scholars have three principal demands:

1. Regular disbursement of fellowships

As of now, scholars receive their fellowships once every 3-6 months, which makes it difficult for them to focus on research, said Dr Vishwakarma. "One has to constantly worry about money and surviving amidst expenses," he added.

2. Hike in fellowships

The scholars want that the fellowships hiked every 4 years, keeping in tune with the increasing expenses. The last hike was made in 2018, which called for another to be completed last year. But it didn't happen, despite multiple representations from AIRSA.

3. Infrastructure to check harassment issues

"Already two students died by suicide in IIT Madras recently, and many more such incidents have been heard of previously. Scholars are harassed at their institutions by the administration, faculty and even fellow students. A majority of such issues are not even reported. We want the government to take this seriously and establish a mechanism to check such incidents," Dr Vishwakarma explained.

In a nutshell, scholars want a "healthy and prosperous environment" for research. They already held a nationwide protest over their demands in February this year. Now, another series of protests is likely to follow.