The student election oﬃcers of 40 school constituencies (schools) visited the Secretariat of Telangana, as a part of the under-18 elections conducted by WhatIsMyGoal, a start-up that helps students choose a career goal.

In April, the IT Minister of Telangana, KT Rama Rao launched the under-18 elections and more than 200 students from 51 schools visited the Legislative Assembly of Telangana to help get a clear understanding of the political processes and take an active interest in shaping the future of their country.

The visit to the Secretariat was facilitated by the WE Hub, Government of Telangana.



Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Telangana, has been a big supporter in the journey of WhatIsMyGoal in the Under 18 elections. Earlier this year, on April 18, he addressed the students through a video, emphasising the significance of taking an interest in policy-making.



Students from top schools in the region, such as Silver Oaks International, Birla Open Minds International, The Gaudium, Glendale Academy, Pallavi Model, Delhi Public School (DPS), and many others, were excited to have the opportunity to visit the Secretariat of Telangana and learn about the inner workings of the government.



"We represent the Under 18 world, we are empowered to build strength for an amazing future with our little young minds, through interacting and emerging as a powerful community in front of others," said J Evan Nikhil from Birla Open Minds International School.



A student and member of the Whatismygoal team, Srinidhi Marimganti, from Silveroaks International School, said, “By indulging in Under 18 elections, we are witnessing the emergence of future leaders, decision-makers, and change-makers who are actively shaping the destiny of our nation.”