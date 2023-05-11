Outside the hostel of Delhi University (DU), students of the Indian National Congress' student wing National Students' Union of India (NSUI) were seen protesting today, May 11. Their demand was the withdrawal of the notice that was issued to Rahul Gandhi over his visit to the boarding facility last week.

An effigy of KP Singh, Provost of the hostel, was also burnt and slogans were raised. It was Singh who had issued the notice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday, May 10, after Gandhi's "sudden" visit, as stated in a report by PTI.

The notice stated that "such conduct from a leader of a national party who has Z-plus security is beyond dignity".

What happened?

On Friday, May 5, Rahul Gandhi dropped by the Post-Graduate (PG) Men's Hostel. He also went on to interact with the students and grab lunch with them.

"When 'Mann Ki Baat' and other unwanted programmes are forced on students then is it not a matter of security and even (former prime minister) Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a frequent visitor to meet and eat with college students," NSUI president Kunal Sherawat said. The student outfit said that if the notice is not withdrawn, they will take to the streets and protest.

Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary, NSUI, said, "Any outsider can visit the PG men's hostel to have lunch."

"Moreover, Rahul ji is an alumna of the university and he was called by the students of the hostel. If the university does not take its notice back, we will have to take to the roads as the university does not belong to BJP and its machinery," Chugh said.

Provost KP Singh had stated that the "unexpected entry" of Gandhi, plus the three vehicles, was in violation of the prescribed rules of the hostel.

In the notice, the university official mentioned rule 15.13 of the Handbook of Information and Rules of the Hostel which states: "No resident shall indulge in any activity in the Hostel premises other than academic and residents council activities."