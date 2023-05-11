On Wednesday, May 10, the Uttar Pradesh Government was successful in bringing back 36 more students of the state from Manipur where an unrest has been ensuing since May 3. Till now, almost 98 students have been evacuated according to an official release issued, according to the PTI reports.

The press release said that these students are being brought to the national capital, Delhi, via different routes.

On May 9, Tuesday, a total of 62 stranded natives of Uttar Pradesh were brought back from Manipur and a target has been set to bring back the remaining 38 by today, May 11, Thursday, PTI reported.

The students have been pursuing education in different institutions in Manipur and due to the unsafe situation that has been prevailing there, the government has decided to evacuate them. The students who have reached Delhi are being safely sent to their homes by the state government in Volvo buses and cars.

Relief provided to the students

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner, Prabhu Narain Singh said that all the students are being taken care of. He further added that they are being taken from the airport to UP Bhawan, where arrangements have been made for their food, accommodation and transportation to send them back home safely.

According to Singh's statement, Volvo buses are being used to transport students from faraway locations, while cars are being arranged for those from nearby areas, he said, adding that most of the students have been evacuated from the violence-hit state.

“Now only 38 students are left there, who will be brought back by Thursday. Our priority is to bring back all the students of UP who are studying in Manipur at the earliest possible time. We received information about 136 students being in Manipur, and action has been taken to bring them back by running a campaign,” Singh added.

Helpline is up

The government has also set up a 24x7 helpline, 1070, that is operational and if any information is received about any additional students present, the commissioner said that every effort will be made to bring them back to their home.

He also stated that the Manipur government had provided complete assistance in the evacuation of the students. A bus service to transport the UP students to the airport has been made available and as of yet, students have been able to leave the place unharmed.

Ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur last week after tribals organised a demonstration in the 10 hill districts to protest against the non-tribal Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The clashes displaced around 23,000 people and resulted in the deaths of at least 54 people, according to PTI reports.