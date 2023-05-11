The recent attack and murder of Dr Vandana Das at Kottarakkara taluk hospital by a patient on May 10 has given rise to the question of doctors' safety, including the student interns. Although this is not the first of its attack on doctors, the need of the hour is their safety and protection. Now, fighting for the same, the house surgeons, junior doctors, senior doctors, and teachers are boycotting emergency and non-emergency services till 8 am on May 12.

Giving more details about stalling services, the President of PG Association, Government Medical College, Kottayam Dr Arjun S said, "The body met the CM (Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan) 6 pm today. He asked us to meet the Health Minister and explain to him the situation."

"The Bonded Senior Residents are also boycotting only non-emergency services along with the teachers of Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) and Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association (KGPMTA)," he further added.

Protest on May 10

Almost 800 to 900 people including House Surgeons, Junior Doctors, Senior Doctors, Teachers and several associations staged a protest at 12 noon on May 10 urging for the safety, and security of the doctors and maximum punishment for the culprit. Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA), Kerala Government Postgraduate Medical Teachers Association (KGPMTA), Kerala Medical Postgraduation Association (KMPGA), Kerala House Surgeons Association (KHSA), medical college unions, UG & PG students took part in the protest.

Further, Dr Arjun affirmed that there was a short meeting chaired by the CM with IMA members and the PG Association met the Director of Medical Education Dr Thomas Mathew this afternoon around 1.30 pm. Following this, the DME said he will look into the matter, the President claimed.

Listing out the demands, the President of the PG Association said:

1. Amendment of Hospital Protection Act and immediate issue of Ordinance

2. Maximum punishment for the culprit

3. Maximum compensation to the victim's family

4. Increase the security both quality and quantity wise

Further, throwing some light on the security concerns, Dr Arjun said, "No single home guard is deployed in the Radiotherapy department. As radiotherapy has patients with Cancer, their reactions tend to involve attacks on doctors. Therefore, there is a need for home guards in every department for the security of the doctors." Further, he urged that "The government should the departments lacking security and should act on it."

Other demands

Talking to EdexLive, Dr Arjun said, along with these demands, the secondary demand is the pending hike in stipend. "Student doctors work for almost 80-100 hours in the medical department and 100-120 hours in a surgical speciality," he claimed. Further, he added that almost 16% of the stipend hike agreed by the government is not given so far. "We are naturally made to work 24/7," he stressed.

Similarly, Dr RV Asokan, National President-elect, IMA HQs opined that "From interns point of view they are stressed out, socially depressed which leads to increase in suicides. Although students are apprehensive about it, there are other options for them namely, NEET, NeXT etc. But for interns there is violence and they are the harassed lot."

What can be the reason for such attacks?

Discussing the reasons for the attacks in hospitals, DR R V Asokan said, "It is out of frustration. While in the government sector, it is due to the deficiencies in infrastructure and human responsibility and in the private sector, it is due to the high expenses being invested in the treatment."

Further, sharing views on the solutions to this, the doctor is of the opinion that individuals are established with the mindset that 'I am paying and I have the right'. To combat this, "Major hospitals should have a counselling centre to make patients understand the scenario," he stressed.