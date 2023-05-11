The announcement of the intermediate results triggered a series of student deaths, with eight students taking their own lives, while one attempted suicide and one absconded to return home later, on Wednesday, May 10. This brought the number of exam-related suicides to 10, including the deaths of M Prajwal on Tuesday, May 9 and another student G Krishna in May.

The cause of these distressing deaths has been attributed to fears regarding the results and academic failure plus disappointment when it comes to their intermediate examinations, reported The New Indian Express.

Among the reported cases, six were recorded across the three police commissionerates within Hyderabad, while the remaining incidents were documented at the BDL police station in Sangareddy, Kothakota in Wanaparthy, and Medipally in Jagtial.

A case under Section 173 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure) was registered by the Raidurgam police after Shanti Kumari, a first-year Intermediate student, jumped from the fifth floor of a building. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, she succumbed to her injuries, as per the reports by The New Indian Express.

The students who we lost

Ambati Haritha, a second-year student and a resident of Punjagutta, hanged herself, allegedly because she was depressed over the result.

Another student, Revanth Kumar, a resident of Vinayaknagar, Neredmet, took his own life by hanging, following his failure in one subject. Meanwhile, in Vanasthalipuram, 17-year-old V Gayathri ended her life at her residence in Hasthinapuram after failing in her intermediate exams. However, her sister cleared the same exams.

In two separate incidents in the city, Gowtham Kumar and Jahnavi, both second-year Intermediate students, were found hanging in their homes at Saifabad and Santoshnagar.

In Sangareddy's BDL police station, a girl named Bhavani, who had failed all subjects in her second year of intermediate studies, went missing on Tuesday, April 9. However, she returned home on Wednesday, April 10, following which the search operation was called off.

Kothakota in Wanaparthy reported two distressing incidents. A first-year Intermediate student named Naveena hanged herself after discovering her low marks, while another first-year student, 16-year-old Navya, attempted suicide by consuming a mosquito repellant.

Meanwhile, Boddupalli Abhishek aged 18, was found hanging in the Medipally mandal headquarters in Jagtial district. He was an intermediate first-year student at Alphores Junior College.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines

Tele MANAS: 14416

Sangath: 011-41198666