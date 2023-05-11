At a surprise inspection at an MCD (Municipal Corporation of Delhi) school in Sagarpur on Wednesday, May 10, by the Delhi Education Minister, Atishi discovered the school was in a shabby state, where the cleanliness was compromised. She reprimanded the principal for negligence in its maintenance. According to an official statement, she found the school in "shambles", reports PTI.

The school was in a dilapidated condition, filled with dirt and cobwebs, the swings for children were broken, and the classroom ceilings were coming off. A part of the building had turned into a junkyard with piles of broken desks, said the statement.

The minister ordered the officials present and directed the principal present to fix the shortcomings as soon as possible and rectify the situation. Strict action will be initiated if not taken care of the matter, as per PTI reports.

"The deteriorating condition of the school reflects the insensitive attitude of the school administration towards the future of the students studying here, and such negligence regarding education cannot be tolerated," Atishi said.

Warning the principal and the education officer, she directed them to run the school responsibly.

She blamed the BJP (Bharatiya Janta Party), which ruled the MCD for 15 years, for the deteriorating state of MCD schools. She also directed the officials to investigate how many times the school inspector visited the particular school in the past year. She ordered steps taken to address existing problems and ensure strict action in case of negligence.