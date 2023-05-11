The wait for the dreaded results might be over as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced that the Class X and XII board exam results will be announced soon. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the official website of CBSE at results.cbse.nic.in, cbse. nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results. gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in. Additionally, students can access their results through DigiLocker and UMANG apps, as well as through IVRS and SMS. The board will provide the date and time for the announcement of the results in advance.

To enable students to access their digital marks sheets and certificates, CBSE has issued six-digit security pins for activating their DigiLocker accounts. Schools can download these security pins using their LOC credentials from the digilocker.gov.in website. Students will need to use their security pins to activate their accounts and they can then download digital copies of their marks sheets and certificates once the results are announced.

Here is how one can check their results:

1) Visit the official websites of CBSE

2) Also, visit the DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in

3) Click on the CBSE Board result link

4) Log in with your credentials

5) Enter your roll or registration number

6) Results will be displayed

7) Download the result and keep it for future use