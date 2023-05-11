On the occasion of its 175th year, Bethune Collegiate School in Kolkata was presented with Banga Ratna, the top honour, by the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee. The Chief Minister also shared the hope that in times to come, the school will be placed in the number one spot among all the schools around the world, as stated in a report by PTI.

It was by John Elliot Drinkwater Bethune, an educator known for promoting women's education in particular, that the school was set up way back in 1849. It started in North Kolkata with just 21 students. Today, it has earned its place among the best boarding schools for girls.

The teacher in charge of Bethune Collegiate School, Sabari Bhattacharya, was presented with a trophy by the Chief Minister at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Central Kolkata. This was done among students, guardians and teachers of the school which is run by the state. "It is a matter of pride for all of us that Bethune School has attained such pre-eminence in the country and the world. You will one day occupy the number one place among all schools in the world," the CM said.

The CM went on to share, "The teachers of this school are imparting knowledge related to wisdom, unity, amity, compassion, and humanity to make our daughters multifaceted — excelling in various fields."

CM Mamata Banerjee also said that it was West Bengal that has been the pioneer in women's emancipation. "Our history is the history of pride, tolerance, and progressiveness. Nowhere else you will find so much tolerance," she said.