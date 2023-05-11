The students of the National Institute of Nursing Education, PGIMER (Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research) Chandigarh have been prohibited from stepping outside their hostel for a week after it was reported that they were unable to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 100th episode of Mann ki Baat that was broadcasted on April 30.

Dr Sukhpal Kaur, Principal of the institute issued a letter on May 3 instructing 28 students from the first year and eight from the third year that they cannot step outside their hostel as a disciplinary measure taken against them.

The letter that was issued, stated that, as per the instruction of the director, PGI, a message is being conveyed for the first and third-year students to attend the programme which was being organised on the occasion of 100th episode of Mann ki Baat.

According to the letter, a warning was also issued that the “outing of those students who do not attend the lecture would be cancelled”. Despite the warning issued, 36 students of the college chose not to attend the show.

The principal of the institution alleges that this action was taken in order to bring in a sense of discipline among the students as they should attend all the guest lectures that are being organised in the departement. She also said that the punishment meted out to them is not because they hadn't attended the Prime Minister's speech.

The Indian National Congress Chairman of Tamil Nadu, KT Lakshmi Kanthan tweeted, "If this is not fascist then what is? This is India. Not North Korea."

A Twitter handle @Indian__Doctor tweeted the list of the names of the 36 girls. Edexlive attempted to have a conversation with them to gain an understanding of the situation but they refrained from commenting.