Telangana Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy released the Class X Board exam results today, May 10, at 12 noon. The links to check the results have been activated and students can download their marksheets from the official websites: bse.telangana.gov.in and bseresults.telangana.gov.in.

Here are the steps to check:

1. Open either of the official websites.

2. On the home page, click on the TS SSC Result 2023 link

3. Enter the required login details and submit

4. The results will be displayed on the screen

5. Download and take a printout for future reference

The exam was conducted from April 3 to April 13 at various exam centres across the state. About five lakh students appeared for the exam this year. According to Minister Reddy, 86.60% of the regular candidates passed the examination.

Last year, a total of 5,03,579 students appeared for the TS SSC exam and 4,53,201 students had passed it. In 2022, the results were released on June 30 at 11.30 am. The TS SSC exam was conducted from May 23 to June 1 and the timing was from 9.30 am to 12.45 pm.

In 2021, the TS SSC exam was cancelled due to the pandemic and grades were determined on the basis of the students' internal assessment marks. A 100 per cent pass percentage was recorded and a total of 5,21,073 students were promoted, as per a report by The Indian Express.