The Karnataka Assembly election has proven to be a boon for government schools across the state, as officials have been on an overdrive to improve their condition.

Over 5.3 crore citizens will be casting their vote in the 2023 Karnataka Assembly polls today in 58,282 polling booths set up across the state. A majority of these booths are set up in government schools, with some also set up in government hospitals and offices. While a majority of the schools needed basic maintenance such as cleaning up due to the ongoing vacations, many have been given a facelift as they were in a state of disrepair.

In Bengaluru...

As many as 45 polling booths in Bengaluru Urban had to be repaired due to being in a dilapidated condition, several of which are government schools that had shut down or were shifted. “This work has been completed now, with funds coming from various departments. For the schools, the repairs were funded by the state government to ensure assured minimum facilities (AMF) ahead of polling day. But several were in a dilapidated condition,” Bengaluru Urban District Election Officer (DEO) KA Dayanand told The New Indian Express.

Several government school buildings, numbering over 2,800, especially those in rural areas, have been shut down over the course of the last few years due to a variety of reasons, including a lack of admissions and shifting of the school to a newer building.

While polling booths have been designated in the older buildings, officials have said that work has been going on for the last few months to ensure that they are in a presentable state. According to the Election Commission, this is work that needs to be done as part of AMF provided at the booths. These will include toilets, waiting rooms and drinking water, among other facilities.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Yadgiri DEO Snehal R said that some of the polling buildings in the district had been shut down as the school had shifted to a newer building. “There are a few schools that needed major repairs, including construction of toilets. While polling booths had been designated in one building, the school was existing in another building. However, so that it doesn’t pose an inconvenience