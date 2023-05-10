Turning out to be a success, the tribal residential school in Top Sengattupatti, Tiruchy district, Tamil Nadu has recorded a 100% pass result in the recent Class XII Board exams results that was announced on Monday, May 8. The tribal school which is located on the foothills of Pachamalai in Thuraiyur taluk houses tribal students from both Tiruchy and Salem district. This is one of the two tribal schools located in the district.

This tribal school which was upgraded to higher secondary in 1994 has shown a good performance in the Board exams in the recent past. The school regained its cent pass percentage again from the 97% the previous years (2021-2022).

S Logeshwari, with a score of 500 marks in the Computer Science group, stands first among the total 57 students in the school. Among the 57 students, 22 were boys and 35 were girls.

J Madhavan, Headmaster, said that the original admission to the school was 67 but due to the implications of the pandemic, few discontinued and few did not appear for the exam. "The recent appointment of the teachers helped in ensuring that all the students clear the exams, without which, it would have been impossible," he added.

The long walk

The headmaster further said that many students from the neighbouring district Salem were enrolled in the school and most of the students are from hilly regions, which is an added pressure due to the travel involved. A teacher from the school said that since many students come from hilly regions, a hostel on the school campus would make the students' life easier and a request has been made to the government for the same.

Logeshwari, who scored the first mark in the school, said she wanted to pursue engineering in agriculture as her parents work as farm labourers. She said she was able to score good marks despite all the odds due to her teachers' motivation and coaching, without which, she was doubtful about her success. Adding on to this, she said, "Traveling to the school from the village was a seven km walk."

As the demand for a travel facility for the students from the tribal villages has been unfulfilled for a long time, the student said, around 10 students have to walk seven km from the village to reach the school which consumes most of their time, leaving very little time for them to concentrate on studies.