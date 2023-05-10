The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared the Class X and XII board examination results on Wednesday, May 10. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official websites: cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in.

State Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam released the results. The exam was conducted from March 2 to March 24 for Class X and the Class XII theory exams were held from March 1 to March 31. Rahul Yadav has topped the Class X exams with 593 marks and Vidhi Bhosle has topped the Class XII exams with 491 marks, as per a report by ANI.

A total of 3,37,569 candidates were registered in the SSC (Class X) Examination this year. Out of these, 3,30,681 candidates appeared in the examination, including 1,52,891 boys and 177,790 girls. The results of 3,30,055 candidates were declared.

Among them, the number of students who passed with first division is 1,09,903 (33.30 per cent), the number of candidates who passed with second division is 1,19,901 (36.32 per cent) and the number of candidates who passed with third division is 17,914 (5.43 per cent).



Meanwhile, a total of 3,28,121 candidates were registered for the HSC (Class XII) Examination this year. Out of these, 3,23,625 candidates appeared in the exam, comprising 1,43,919 boys and 1,79,706 girls. The results of 3,23,266 candidates were declared. Out of the declared results, the total number of passed candidates is 2,58,500 (79.96 per cent).

The percentage of girls who passed is 83.64 and boys are 75.36 per cent. The number of candidates who passed with first division is 87,140 (26.96 per cent), the number of candidates who passed with second division is 1,45,965 (45.15 per cent) and the number of candidates who passed with third division is 25,377 (7.85 per cent), as per ANI.