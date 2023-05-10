A well-reputed private school on the outskirts of Bengaluru, Karnataka, received a bomb threat email on Tuesday, May 9. The email claimed that "explosive devices were planted" at the school. After a thorough search of the premises by the Hebbagodi police along with the dog squad and bomb disposal squad, the officials declared the bomb threat a hoax.

The email was sent to the ID displayed on the official website of the Ebenezer International School of the city, located on Singena Agrahara Road. The police, who were informed about the threat, sent the staff out of the school premises. Since the summer vacation is ongoing, nobody was present in the school except for the administration staff, as per a report by The New Indian Express.



“The mail was sent on Tuesday morning. We immediately alerted the Hebbagodi police who thoroughly checked till noon. Even though the school was largely empty, we did not take the threat lightly,” said a non-teaching staff of the school.

The police have collected details of the mail and have sought help from cyber experts to find the source. Further investigations are on. It may be recalled that in April 2022, a similar hoax email was received by this school along with 20 other private schools across the city, as per TNIE.