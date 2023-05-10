The Andhra Pradesh Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (AP POLYCET) 2023 exam is being held today, May 10. The scheduled time for the entrance test is 11 am to 1 pm. It is being conducted at 61 town centres and 499 examination centres across the state.

The total number of students who applied for POLYCET 2023 is 1,59,144, which includes 96,429 boys and 62,715 girls. As such, the fraction of girls appearing for the exam is around 40%. The total number of Scheduled Caste (SC) students appearing for the exam is 26,698 and the total number of Scheduled Tribe (ST) students who are appearing is 9,113, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The students were instructed to report at the examination centres by 10 am today. Compared to 2022, the number of students appearing has increased by around 21,000 this year, with the awareness created and initiatives taken by the authorities of Technical Education.

Awareness campaigns

With personal monitoring by Commissioner of Technical Education Chadalawada Nagarani, the staff of government, as well as private colleges, conducted vigorous campaigns across the state to create awareness among the SSC students on the benefits of diploma courses. Additionally, more than 3,500 government polytechnic students bagged placements with the department's initiative of conducting hundreds of placement drives across the state.

On the occasion, Commissioner Nagarani announced the commencement of the POLYCET 2023 registrations via the website sbtet.ap.gov.in. On this website, the previous years' question papers and study materials were featured for students to download and use.

"For the first time fee concession is given to SC/ST students appearing for POLYCET 2023 examination. The fee is Rs 100 for SC/ST students and Rs 400 for OC/BC students. We conducted POLYCET 2023 coaching for free at 84 Government Polytechnics from April 16 to May 8 in which there were 8987 students," she had added, as per TNIE.