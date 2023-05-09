Around 178 stranded Telugu students, including 72 Telangana students and 106 Andhra Pradesh students, were airlifted to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad from violence-hit Manipur on May 8, Monday at 1.22 pm, with the help of their respective government authorities. Many of the students were pursuing their education at the Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), the National Institute of Information Technology (NIT), Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) and Central Agricultural University among others at Imphal.

The parents of the students were provided with prior information regarding the details of the flights and arrival timings. Despite instructions directing them not to come to the airport, many turned up out of concern for their children. On arrival, 15 RTC buses were arranged for transferring the students to their hometowns across both the Telugu states, besides city buses and cars for local communes, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

The state of Telangana students stuck in Manipur

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Women Safety Wing) B Sumathi informed that a total of 130 students from Telangana were stranded in Manipur. While 72 were brought back in the first phase, a batch of another 34 students will be arriving in a phased manner through connecting flights from Kolkata via Delhi or Bengaluru. The authorities further asserted that the rest of the students will be brought to the city by Tuesday, May 9.

Sai Kiran, from Ghatkesar (Hyderabad) pursuing Engineering at NIT Manipur shared his experience of the turbulent situation. He says, "We were hearing gunshots and sounds of bomb attacks nearby for the past five days. Though the condition is still critical in the state, the Manipur Government is not revealing this information by jamming signals and cutting out internet services. But the people who are staying there are still in fear."

"Soon after the curfew and riots began in Imphal we approached the Telangana Government. We were safely escorted by police security from the college to the airport. We are very happy for the prompt action taken by the Government authorities," he added.

Rashid, another rescued student from Manipur said, "Though our college provided security for us in the hostels, the surroundings were always threatening. At a point, our security guards were also frightened, which is when we contacted the government for help and we really appreciate the quick response."

Not just students

Many civilians were also brought back from the northeastern state along with the students. A five-day-old baby, along with its parents who are natives of Bhaisa town of the Nirmal District, was safely brought back in the special flight in the first phase. PL Rao, a construction worker in a highway company in Manipur and Nagaland states for seven years, along with his wife Amita also came on this special flight. He also thanked the government.

A special working group with a round-the-clock control room in the DGP office was set up by Chief Secretary Shantikumari, and DGP Anjani Kumar. State Labor Minister Ch Malla Reddy, Additional DGP CID Mahesh Bhagwat, ADG welfare Abhilasha, DIG B Sumathi, Rangareddy District Collector Harish, Director of Protocol Arvinder Singh and other officials received the rescued people at the airport, as per TNIE.