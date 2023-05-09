The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) declared the result of the first-year and second-year intermediate final exams today, May 9. Students can check their results and download their marks memos here.

The release of the results was announced through a press conference by the Minister of Education of Telangana, Sabitha Indra Reddy at 11 am today, May 9.

According to TSBIE data, the pass percentage for this year’s second-year inter-final exams is recorded at 63.49%, which is lower than last year’s pass percentage of 67.16% and the perfect 100% in 2021. In the first-year examinations, the overall pass percentage this year is 61.68%, stated a report in The Indian Express.

In fact, this year’s intermediate exams have seen the lowest pass percentage in four years.

Out of 4,65,478 students who appeared for the second-year (general and vocational) intermediate final exam, 2,95,550 students passed. Among first-year students, 2,97,741 students among a total of 4,82,675 students passed the final exam.

This year, the Telangana intermediate final exams were written by about nine lakh candidates. The final exams for first-year students took place from March 13 to April 3. On the other hand, the final exams for second-year students took place from March 16 to April 4.

Here is where the students can check their results: