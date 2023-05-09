As the Tamil Nadu Class XII Board exam results were declared on Monday, May 8, S Nandini, a student of a government-aided school in the Dindigul district of the state achieved the feat of scoring 600 out of 600 marks. Daughter of a daily-wage worker, she said that her father has always encouraged her to pursue her education.



Nandini studied at the Annamalaiar Mills Girls Higher Secondary School and the result has brought joy to her family and the school. "The result of Class XII has been declared. I scored 600/600 marks. This makes me very happy. My grandmother and teachers supported me," she said, as noted in a report by ANI.

"My father is a daily wage labourer but he never tried to stop me from studying. He told me that my education is my wealth and has encouraged me," she added. The Tamil Nadu Board Exam 2023 results for Class XII students were declared by the Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Exams (DGE).

The overall pass percentage this year is 94.03% with the district of Kanyakumari recording the highest pass percentage of 97.05%. A total of 8,03,385 students appeared for the examination. Like last year, girls once again outperformed boys in the exams with a higher pass percentage of 96.38%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 91.45%, as per ANI.