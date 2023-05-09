On May 8, Monday, the Puducherry government declared the HSC Board exam results. An overall pass percentage of 92.68 per cent has been registered this year, which is a drop of over 3 per cent from the previous academic year. The exams were held in March-April 2023.



Talking to the media after releasing the results, Chief Minister N Rangasamy said that the Puducherry and Karaikal regions had adopted the Tamil Nadu pattern of syllabus and curriculum in higher secondary courses for this academic year. Government officials present at the event added that out of the total 14,224 students, comprising 6,682 boys and 7,542 girls, who wrote the Class XII examinations in the two regions, 13,183 had cleared it, as mentioned in a PTI report.

"The pass percentage last year was 96.13 percentage and it has come down by 3.45 per cent this year," they said. Puducherry Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Education Secretary P Jawahar and Director of School Education Priyadharshini were also present at the event.

Contribution of JIPMER

Next, speaking about the health infrastructure in the Union Territory, Rangasamy said that the renowned state-run Jawaharlal Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) has been providing excellent healthcare services to patients seeking its service. He added that the territorial administration would push the Health Ministry further to intensify medical services further in the institution.

The Chief Minister also said that the government has been sanctioning the infrastructure facilities required by government schools. He then spoke about President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the UT, as per PTI.

President Murmu would be on a two-day visit to Puducherry on June 6 and 7 and launch the Puducherry government's sponsored scheme to provide a monthly subsidy of Rs 300 for an LPG cylinder for every family. She would also unveil the territorial administration's scheme to provide Rs 50,000 for newborn girlchild and lay the foundation of the Siddha Medical college-cum-hospital.