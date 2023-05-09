Over 100 students from Bihar were repatriated from the violence-stricken Manipur today, May 9. The boys and girls had travelled to the northeastern state to pursue further education and were visibly relieved upon their return, as per a report by PTI.

As per a government representative, a dedicated flight commissioned by the Nitish Kumar administration transported 142 pupils from Bihar, as well as an additional 21 from the adjacent state of Jharkhand. The students from Jharkhand will be transferred to their home state via bus, while the plane touched down at Patna airport at noon.



Nonetheless, the pupils were all in agreement that no scholar from outside of Manipur was singled out during the unrest. "We did not even get to see the mayhem ourselves, though sounds of gunshots and exploding bombs, which we heard inside our hostel rooms, did cause some fright," a girl from Munger said.

Another student said they were strictly instructed by their college authorities not to venture out until arrangements were in place for their journey back home. "From what we got to understand, locals were fighting among themselves and there was no perceptible sentiment directed against those of us from outside Manipur. Though when you get caught up in a restive area away from home, it leads to anxiety," the student confessed.

According to the officials of the Bihar government, the resident commissioner in New Delhi has been advised by the chief minister to remain in touch with authorities in Manipur and do the needful if more people from the state are learnt to be in need of help in the northeastern state, as per PTI.