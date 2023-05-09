Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday, May 9, said that more than 300 students from the state, who were stranded in violence-hit Manipur, were brought back in the last few days. Sangma informed that his government had arranged for a special flight on the Imphal-Shillong route on Monday, May 8, to evacuate the students.

"In the last few days, 300 plus students stuck in violence-hit Imphal valley in Manipur have been safely evacuated. The last batch of stranded students came here directly from Imphal on Monday as a special flight was arranged for them," he said, as per a report by PTI.

"All students from Meghalaya, barring a few who opted to stay there, have been airlifted," added an official who was sent to Manipur to oversee the entire evacuation process. Sangma had on Monday, May 8, also stated that he would soon hold discussions on peace in Manipur with the Centre.

"I will go to Delhi soon. Whenever I get the opportunity I will definitely take up the matter to restore peace in Manipur. It is important to maintain peace in the northeast region," the chief minister said. He also urged people in the violence-hit state to maintain peace.

However, the situation across Manipur is improving with no fresh reports of any untoward incident, while curfew has been relaxed for all the 11 districts, officials said today, Tuesday, May 9. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt in the ethnic violence, as per PTI.