With Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issuing directives to the State Home Ministry to make arrangements for the safe return of students belonging to Uttar Pradesh from Manipur, a group of around 10 students left the trouble-torn north-eastern state on their own taking flight from Imphal to Kolkata on Monday, May 8, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

The batch of 10 pursuing engineering courses at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Manipur, have taken the train back to their native places in UP. However, the state government had claimed that they would be bringing the first batch of 28 students back to the state.

Nearly 150 UP students, pursuing different courses, are stranded in the strife-torn state. Jitendra Kumar, a budding civil engineer, pursuing BTech at NIT, Manipur and a native of the eastern UP district of Ballia reached Imphal airport along with the others, stealthily in a college bus.

What do students have to say?

"The situation is grim and very bad in Manipur. Shortage of food and safety were major concerns," he said sharing the experiences with media persons.

Similarly, Abhishek Kumar, a resident of Greater Noida, said, "We have had sleepless nights. Parents are concerned for our safety. We are not going to come here for the next one month."

UP's Principal Secretary (home) Sanjay Prasad spoke to the Chief Secretary of Manipur and requested for help. The office of the relief commissioner was entrusted with the responsibility of coordinating with the Manipur government and ensuring a safe passage for students wanting to return to the state, a statement by the chief ministers' office said.

If no official support comes their way, they will take matters into their own hands

Meanwhile, other students belonging to UP and stranded in Manipur said that if they did not get any official assistance, they would move out by catching flights and so on.

According to Aveg Sharma of Kanpur, it was difficult to stay put in Manipur any longer as it had turned into a dark world. "The authorities have advised us to keep the lights switched off to avoid detection by troublemakers," said Aaveg Sharma, an 18-year-old BTech NIT first-year student from Kanpur.

As per the students returning to the state, the trouble began on Wednesday evening when Meities and Kukis clashed. NIT is near Langol in Manipur, which is also a centre of conflict.

Meanwhile, the UP government has set up a helpline number 1070 to assist the students and enable them to contact the state administration has received 128 queries.