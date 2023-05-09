Twenty-two students from Jharkhand who were evacuated from Manipur will be back home by Tuesday, May 9, evening, an official said. The Jharkhand government started the evacuation on Chief Minister Hemant Soren's initiative after a list of 34 stranded students was received at the State Migrant Control Room, run by the Labour Department, a government statement said.

"A list of a total of 34 students was shared with the control room. All of them are students studying at different universities. Tickets of 22 out of 34 students were done by Labour Department and Disaster Management Department," the statement added, as per a report by PTI.

A government official said the process for evacuation of the remaining students is also being done. On Monday, May 8, the state Congress submitted a list of 10 stranded students to the state government.

The government also circulated numbers of the control room of the Labour Department of the state, which are: 0651-2481055, 0651-2480058, 0651-248008, 0651-2481188, 0651-248202 and WhatsApp numbers 9470132591, 9431336398, 9431336472 besides 9470132591, 9431336398 and 9431336432. These numbers can be used to get information about students pursuing different courses in Manipur.

On May 8, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said that 60 people were killed, 231 injured and 1,700 houses, including religious places, were burnt in the ethnic violence. Violent clashes broke out between tribals and people belonging to the Meitei community in Manipur on Wednesday, May 3, displacing thousands of people, as per a report by PTI.