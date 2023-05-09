The Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IITM) is all set to inaugurate its new school. The School of Medical Sciences and Technology will be launched on Thursday, May 11, at 4 pm at the TTJ Auditorium, IC&SR Building, at the institute campus.

The school will be launched by Lakshmi Narayanan, co-founder, Cognizant, in the presence of Professor V Kamakoti, Director, IITM, and medical clinicians on the Steering Committee of the School, as mentioned in a press release.

"School of Medical Sciences and Technology at IIT Madras aims to equip scientists and engineers with the necessary skills to advance medical research. The school will integrate medical education and engineering to introduce innovative practices into clinical settings. The goal is to teach clinicians an engineering approach to the human body and provide engineers with a clinical understanding," the release says.

It may be noted that apart from the announcement on the launch of this new school, IITM on May 9, also announced its collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Scientists from both the organisation and institute will work together to develop cutting-edge sensor technology for underwater communications, which will be advantageous to defence applications, especially in the Navy, as mentioned in a report by NE India Broadcast.

And yesterday, May 8, the institute announced that it will be collaborating with L&T EduTech, a digitally-driven learning initiative by Larsen & Toubro, to launch skilling programmes for Engineering and Science students across India. This collaboration is being launched to make the students "industry ready", as mentioned in a report by The Indian Express.