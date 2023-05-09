The Delhi University (DU) is set to issue a notice to Rahul Gandhi cautioning him against making any "unauthorised" visit to the campus in the future, Registrar Vikas Gupta said on Tuesday, May 9. His statements come days after the Congress leader met students at a hostel.

Gupta informed that the said notice will be sent either Tuesday or Wednesday, May 10. He said the university will tell the leader that such kinds of visits "jeopardise" the safety of students and that proper protocol needs to be followed for any such interaction, as mentioned in a PTI report.



Gandhi visited a Postgraduate Men's Hostel of the university on Friday, May 5. He interacted with some students and had lunch with them. "It was an unauthorised visit. Many students were having lunch when he barged in. We cannot tolerate this on our campus. We will send a notice to Rahul Gandhi, telling him that he should not repeat such action and should not jeopardise the safety of students," the Registrar said.

A day after Gandhi's visit, DU issued a sharp statement, saying the "sudden and unauthorised" entry raised serious security concerns for the hostel inmates and the leader. "University authorities will take necessary steps to avoid such incidents of this trespassing and will ensure that this does not happen in future again," it said, as per PTI.

Meanwhile, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Congress, has alleged the administration was under pressure to take action against Gandhi. However, the registrar refuted the allegation and said, "There is no such pressure. It is a matter of discipline."