Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu announced on Monday, May 8, that out of the total 5,114 students from BC Residential Schools in the state, 4,576 had cleared the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam. He added that the pass percentage had increased to 90 per cent this year from 82 per cent in 2021.



"As many as 3,858 students secured first class. A student from Simhachalam BC Residential School scored 588 marks out of total 600 marks," the minister said. Lauding the students for scoring good marks, he explained that 107 welfare hostels had reported a 100 per cent pass percentage, up from 76 in 2022, according to a report by The New Indian Express.

Out of all 26 districts of Andhra Pradesh, the Parvathipuram-Manyam district recorded the highest pass percentage of 93.80 per cent. The Palnadu district ranked second with a pass percentage of 87.32 per cent, followed by Visakhapatnam (84.25 per cent), Guntur (82.46 per cent), and Srikakulam (80.45 per cent).

Minister Venu will felicitate students from the BC Welfare Schools and hostels who have secured the top ten positions in the SSC exams. He will also hand over appreciation certificates, as per the TNIE report.