Postgraduate medical students across Telangana demanded the postponement of their final exams by 15-30 days, citing the disturbance to their studies caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The students belong to the 2020 batch, currently in the position of junior doctors, who will complete their three-year PG degree in July-August this year.

The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS), which governs medical education in the state, has scheduled the students' exams on June 1. The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (T-JUDA) has also sent a representation to the varsity with regard to the postponement, as per a report by The New Indian Express.

“The OG curriculum of the 2020 batch was hugely disrupted due to the pandemic and the students worked tirelessly during the pandemic resulting in academic loss,” the document reads. "It is the only batch that worked approximately for two years managing COVID as well as regular duties. If the exams are postponed, the students can utilise the time for academics and clinical exposure," it adds.

What do students have to say?

A final-year PG student from the state's Gandhi Medical College said that states like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka were conducting the exams in July. “The representation was also sent to the VC of KNRUHS. However, he is not willing to give us an appointment. The university registrar has informed us that a postponement is impossible,” the student said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Super Specialty (NEET SS) exam will be conducted in September. Therefore, the student added that a postponement of the final-year exams for a period of 15-30 days will not affect their NEET eligibility, as per TNIE.